Summit Securities Group Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Cut by $399,200 as Market Value Rose; Perficient (PRFT) Market Value Rose While Skyline Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position by $4.82 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (PRFT) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 178,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, down from 568,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Perficient Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.35 lastly. It is down 26.65% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 56.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 49,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 28.48M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 02/05/2018 – InsideSources: Ford Stops Selling Cars; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 16/05/2018 – Ford says F-150 truck production will restart Friday following fire at supplier; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – A PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON CAFE STANDARDS WAS REJECTED; 21/04/2018 – MediaPost: Ford Motor Co., WPP’s Largest Client, Puts Ad Account Up For Review; 08/05/2018 – In Next Podcast, Famous New York City Cop, Bo Dietl, Calls On Ford Executive Elena Ford To Apologize To Him And His Investigators For Defamatory False Accusations Of “Barging” Into Private Homes “Uninvited”; 10/05/2018 – Ford Promotes Jeff Lemmer to Chief Information Officer; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Detroit Train Depot in Corktown; 01/05/2018 – Pizza Inn To Give Away 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner; 14/03/2018 – KOTSOPOULOS: FORD COULD BE FAVORABLE FOR CREDIT SPREADS IN ONT

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $12.52 million for 22.60 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys has 111,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 235 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc owns 211,679 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0% or 10,303 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 34,101 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,195 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 0% or 282,538 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 12,851 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 25,360 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 313,747 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 21,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 404,499 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Perficient’s (PRFT) CEO Jeff Davis on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Upland Software Inc (UPLD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perficient announces pricing of convertible notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A May to Forget – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Perficient Completes Acquisition of Sundog Interactive – Business Wire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $24,848 activity.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Company has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc stated it has 770,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa), a New York-based fund reported 51,000 shares. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Tru has invested 0.18% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). British Columbia Invest Management owns 657,621 shares. 1.09 million are held by Korea Invest Corporation. Legal And General Group Public Limited owns 27.16M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 11,017 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 174,850 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.12% stake. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 91,487 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3.03M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 43,470 shares to 43,500 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 11 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).