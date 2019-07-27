Summit Securities Group Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Has Increased by $598,656 as Market Valuation Rose; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $320,656

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 20334.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 4,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 23 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02 million shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 548,597 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 20,375 shares to 25,771 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru Co owns 1,852 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 82,295 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Zebra Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,654 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 256,536 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn holds 635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 10,257 shares. Forbes J M & Llp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Amica Mutual Insur owns 0.09% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 6,190 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc has invested 0.23% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 23 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) by 2,154 shares to 156 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,845 shares. Ltd Ca accumulated 103,300 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Capital Growth LP reported 340,000 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 179,931 shares. Middleton & Com Inc Ma has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hartford Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.37% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 22,335 are owned by Hengehold Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kingfisher Ltd stated it has 10,316 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 2.31 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mufg Americas Holding Corporation holds 1,001 shares.