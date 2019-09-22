Summit Securities Group Raised Its Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Position by $329,100; Stock Rose; Ohio Valley Financial Group Has Cut Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Shares Declined

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 6.50 million shares traded or 128.82% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Technology Deployment Specialist Velociti Enters Construction Market – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers accumulated 7,280 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,878 shares. First Retail Bank stated it has 0.48% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Lincoln Natl Corp accumulated 9,498 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Delaware reported 4,190 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Family Firm Inc reported 2,889 shares. Clark Capital Management Grp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Oregon-based Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd has invested 0.21% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd reported 9,582 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 1,345 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Co has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (Put) (NYSE:TGT) by 2,895 shares to 105 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At And T Inc (NYSE:T) by 30,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,917 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 228,568 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 64,126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 996,356 shares. Zweig reported 0.46% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 184,864 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 20,869 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Com owns 278,900 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 131,094 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 0.13% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Paloma Prtnrs invested in 0.13% or 227,729 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability accumulated 200,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 16,136 were reported by Shell Asset Management. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 182,852 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Zayo CEO pulls in $75.93M from stock sale – BizWest” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.