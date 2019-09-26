Summit Securities Group Raised Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $10.39 Million as Stock Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Hightower Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 79,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 763,383 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.63M, down from 842,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 1.51M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 250900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 50,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 50,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 20 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $230.71. About 1.04M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Cap Inc has 0.42% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 25,852 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Company holds 241,800 shares. Advantage invested in 2.27% or 73,114 shares. Granite Partners Lc reported 31,398 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 633,443 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Lc invested in 16,154 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 592,891 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 13,233 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 163,175 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. City Fl reported 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Intersect Limited Liability invested in 7,727 shares or 0.14% of the stock. James Inv Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Atlas Browninc reported 9,065 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,296 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 18,478 shares to 23,198 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 68,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 317 shares to 377 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (Put) by 83 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).