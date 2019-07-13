Summit Securities Group Raised Holding in Gilead Sciences (Put) (GILD) by $1.66 Million; Menta Capital Holds Holding in National Instrs (NATI)

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 175.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 224,980 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (GILD) by 198.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 385 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 27,429 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 377,691 shares. Moreover, Zacks Mngmt has 0.11% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Morgan Stanley owns 283,703 shares. 406,134 are owned by Waddell & Reed. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 332,417 shares. Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,453 shares. Praesidium Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.17 million shares or 3.43% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc owns 283 shares. Baillie Gifford reported 833,267 shares. Moreover, M&T Commercial Bank Corp has 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 8,840 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.01% stake. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc owns 184,492 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 5,415 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 11,150 shares to 7,144 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exp World Holdings Inc by 32,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,953 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $268,825 activity. 2,028 National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) shares with value of $88,565 were bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 108,900 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO) by 193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZAYO).

