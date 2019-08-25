Summit Securities Group Raised Best Buy (BBY) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Public Storage (PSA) Last Week

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Best Buy Inc (BBY) stake by 3175.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 5,526 shares as Best Buy Inc (BBY)’s stock rose 3.66%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 5,700 shares with $405,000 value, up from 174 last quarter. Best Buy Inc now has $17.68B valuation. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 4.69 million shares traded or 83.07% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY REAFFIRMS YR REV., ADJ. EPS VIEW; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 18/04/2018 – The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy’s own brand, Insignia, and powered by Alexa; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Still Sees FY19 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 2%; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F

Among 5 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Public Storage has $28500 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.33’s average target is -11.63% below currents $259.5 stock price. Public Storage had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $201 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell”. See Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $254.0000 Upgrade

20/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $285.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Sector Weight Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Hold Old Target: $181 New Target: $201 Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Public Storage is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $45.31 billion. It invests in real estate markets of United States and Europe. It has a 30.97 P/E ratio. The firm acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities which offer storage spaces for lease on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $259.5. About 754,775 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Public Storage (PSA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) At US$68.53? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Best Buy Co., Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BBY) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best Buy +8% on tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Limited Company holds 233 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp has 81,402 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Jane Street Group Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 190,044 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 402,109 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 168,051 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.94% or 109,762 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 35,245 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0.03% or 321,766 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma reported 60,508 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 92,143 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 359 shares. 311,532 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 28,718 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 0.03% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).