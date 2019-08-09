Summit Securities Group Position in Valero Energy New (Put) (VLO) Trimmed by $1.64 Million as Shares Declined; Black Creek Investment Management Has Increased Morningstar (MORN) Stake

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (VLO) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 105 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $891,000, down from 298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.22. About 2.20M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 35,326 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 10/05/2018 – Innovator IBD® 50 ETF (FFTY) Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary, Achieves Morningstar 4-Star Rating; 06/03/2018 NUFARM LTD NUF.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.00 FROM A$6.50; RATING REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 12/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 002447.SZ SAYS COMPANY OWNER, PREVIOUS CHAIRMAN AND SENIOR EXECUTIVE ARRESTED BY POLICE DUE TO SUSPECTED VIOLATION OF REGULATIONS; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR TO RESUME TRADING IN SHENZHEN MARCH 20; 03/05/2018 – Z ENERGY LTD ZEL.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.20 FROM A$6.80; RATING HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Morningstar’s Annual Fund Fee Study Finds Investors Saved More Than $400 Billion in 2017; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 22/05/2018 – New Morningstar Competitive Intelligence Tool–Investor Pulse–Allows Asset Managers to Better Assess the Flows Landscape

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Call) by 300 shares to 400 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (Call).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $779.27 million for 10.94 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 127,000 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $25.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 296,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.47 million activity.