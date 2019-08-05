Summit Securities Group Position In Boeing Co (BA) Was Lifted; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Position by $2.85 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 41,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,655 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 50,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 991,683 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 20 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $332.43. About 1.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At And T Inc (NYSE:T) by 226,196 shares to 64,944 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc (Call) by 441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.51% or 2,149 shares. Registered Inv Advisor has invested 1.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 2,322 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com holds 14,806 shares. 50 are held by St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Com. Foster And Motley Inc has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evercore Wealth Lc has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,774 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First In reported 2,365 shares stake. Capwealth Advsr Limited holds 3.17% or 54,136 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 33,000 shares. Moore Cap Management LP holds 25,000 shares. Telos Cap Incorporated holds 617 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason accumulated 28,442 shares. Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.56M shares. Regal Invest Advisors has 4,573 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Lc reported 10,270 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 154,660 shares. Cap Fin Advisers Ltd invested in 688,821 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Rothschild Inv Corp Il stated it has 3,986 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com reported 28,318 shares. Field And Main Bankshares stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kings Point Cap Mngmt stated it has 7,641 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 82,600 shares. Cibc has 0.41% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh reported 4,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pinnacle Associate has 78,621 shares.

