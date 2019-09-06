Summit Securities Group Lowered Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Market Value Rose; Voya Financial (VOYA) Share Value Rose While Bowling Portfolio Management Cut Holding

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial (VOYA) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 35,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 42,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 353,910 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 61.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 105,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 66,096 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, down from 171,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 30.20M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 12/03/2018 – GE TO SUPPLY 425MW WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TO TURKEY’S FINA ENERJI

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE’s stock sinks toward 7th loss in 8 sessions – MarketWatch” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GE Aviation trade secrets targeted in espionage case linked to Russia – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: NVIDIA Notches Q2 Beats, GE CEO Buys Stock Amid Company Fraud Allegations – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 0.05% or 31,999 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The California-based Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 362 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.11% stake. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gfs Advisors Ltd Company holds 765,350 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd holds 6,550 shares. Moreover, Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Btr Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 33,876 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc (Put) by 57 shares to 86 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 34,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13,910 shares to 53,849 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

