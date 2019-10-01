Summit Securities Group Lowered Deere And Co (Put) (DE) Position by $23.62 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised Its Stake in Avery Dennison (AVY) as Share Value Rose

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Deere And Co (Put) (DE) by 95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 1,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 75 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Deere And Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 678,908 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 113.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 7,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 13,788 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 6,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 51,404 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 309 shares to 11,275 shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,446 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.30 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

