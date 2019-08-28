Summit Securities Group Lowered Altria Group (Call) (MO) Stake; Tata Motors Ltd Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Shorts Lowered By 10.96%

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (Call) (MO) stake by 97.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 7,884 shares as Altria Group Inc (Call) (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 216 shares with $1.24M value, down from 8,100 last quarter. Altria Group Inc (Call) now has $84.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 465,791 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Tata Motors Ltd Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) had a decrease of 10.96% in short interest. TTM’s SI was 3.65 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.96% from 4.10 million shares previously. With 1.49 million avg volume, 3 days are for Tata Motors Ltd Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s short sellers to cover TTM’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 10,761 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 23/03/2018 – TATA POWER TO SELL 40% STAKE IN PANATONE FOR INR15.43B; 18/05/2018 – HARISH MANWANI APPOINTED INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF TATA SONS; 30/05/2018 – TATA STEEL UK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – TATA STEEL: RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL, LENDERS DISCUSSING PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Jaguar Land Rover’s Europe Sales Drop Damps Tata Motors Profit; 29/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS JOINT VENTURE WITH TATA STEEL TISC.NS WOULD NO LONGER MAKE SENSE IN SUCH A SCENARIO; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Investment Corp. for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS EXEC SAYS GROWTH, LIKELY TO BE HIGHER IN CURRENT FY2018-19 WITH BETTER PROFITABILITY; 21/05/2018 – INDIA NCLAT REFUSES INTERIM STAY ON BHUSHAN TAKEOVER BY TATA; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS SAYS GOING FORWARD EXPECT EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN U.S. TO GO UP SLIGHTLY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 1.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boys Arnold And Communications Inc holds 34,959 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.88% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 77,166 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 4,310 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Co invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pure Advsrs Inc has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Inc owns 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 342,394 shares. Legacy Private Tru owns 9,288 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Troy Asset Mngmt has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 46,948 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 12,271 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Grimes And reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Regent Invest Management Lc holds 6,357 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 34.55% above currents $45.15 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MO in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) stake by 5,526 shares to 5,700 valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD) stake by 26 shares and now owns 50 shares. Celgene Corp (Put) was raised too.

