Summit Securities Group Lifted Its Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Position; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed By $12.87 Million Its Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) stake by 8.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 476,584 shares as Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.38M shares with $147.97M value, down from 5.86M last quarter. Holly Energy Partners L.P. now has $2.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 2.20M shares traded or 589.37% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Rev $128.9M; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 08/03/2018 MASTER DRILLING SEES FY HEPS 146.6C-167.6C VS 210C Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – BHEL COMMISSIONS 330 MW KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 11/05/2018 – HUGE GROUP SEES FY EPS, HEPS 43.40C-48.66C; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Rapper-turned-pop artist Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) mines childhood memories of cartoons for art exhibition that opens June 2; 12/04/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- INTENT TO NOMINATE TWO ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES HOLLY N. ALDEN AND NATHAN G. MILLER FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD; 28/03/2018 – `The Americans’: Will Holly Taylor Inherit the Family Business?

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 1,500 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 2,000 shares with $2.36M value, up from 500 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) now has $8.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 6.48 million shares traded. Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Square Inc (Put) stake by 150 shares to 300 valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S And P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 1,030 shares and now owns 170 shares. Pg And E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock has $12.75 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.69’s average target is -1.76% below currents $11.9 stock price. Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $1200 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Omers Administration Corporation reported 203,500 shares. Falcon Edge Limited Partnership reported 2.54 million shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0% or 174 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 17,361 shares. Oaktree Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 3.38% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). D E Shaw holds 10.10M shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has 26,786 shares. State Street accumulated 13.49M shares. Clear Street Ltd Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 124,712 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.01% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 51.66M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 93,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. HEP’s profit will be $47.45 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 79,100 shares to 489,180 valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bp Midstream Partners L.P. stake by 430,145 shares and now owns 6.60 million shares. Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

