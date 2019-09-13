Summit Securities Group Lifted Home Depot (Call) (HD) Position; Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Marriott International (MAR) Position as Stock Price Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 136,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 246,192 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.54M, down from 382,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.97. About 7,651 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Call) (HD) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 25 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $936,000, up from 20 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $234.14. About 173,187 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lbmc Inv Advsr Lc has 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,438 shares. 20,550 were accumulated by Ar Asset. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 344,742 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 98,742 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 2,616 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Linscomb Williams has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Cap Management Llc has invested 2.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.74M shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,039 shares. New York-based Peconic Prns has invested 1.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kirr Marbach Com Limited Liability Company In has 1,166 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 548,548 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 14,606 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Willis Counsel stated it has 78,106 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 38,100 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg And E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 61,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Capital Advisers Lc reported 56,683 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has 360 shares. Jennison Associates Lc holds 0.84% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 5.97 million shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Central Bank & Communication reported 4,766 shares stake. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cap Intl holds 7.00M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com reported 113,118 shares stake. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 806 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Bank holds 4,551 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sarasin Ptnrs Llp stated it has 1.07 million shares. Parkside Fincl Bankshares holds 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 884 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holdings (NYSE:INXN) by 95,145 shares to 135,045 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 362,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).