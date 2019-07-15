Summit Securities Group Lifted Gilead Sciences (Put) (GILD) Stake by $1.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Systematic Financial Management LP Trimmed Telephone And Data Systems (TDS) Stake by $2.59 Million

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Telephone And Data Systems Inc (TDS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 86,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,338 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 231,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Telephone And Data Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 314,033 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (GILD) by 198.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 385 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 3.93 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TDS’s profit will be $35.36M for 25.48 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp. (NYSE:Y) by 500 shares to 1,210 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) by 78,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc (Call) by 441 shares to 41 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 49,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,100 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call).