Summit Securities Group Lifted By $422,257 Its Centurylink (CTL) Holding; Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 5. See Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) latest ratings:

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 9294.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 38,387 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 38,800 shares with $465,000 value, up from 413 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 1.56 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) stake by 855 shares to 306 valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kraft Heinz Co (Call) stake by 600 shares and now owns 80 shares. Dell Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. On Wednesday, January 16 the insider Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold $254.40 million. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was made by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by CFRA. Citigroup downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, February 5 to “Sell” rating. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by JP Morgan.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.25. About 75,715 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Eagle Materials Inc. produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It has a 60.71 P/E ratio. The firm operates in five divisions: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,868 activity. Shares for $184,868 were sold by BOWMAN ED H JR.