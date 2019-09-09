Summit Securities Group Increases Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Electron Capital Partners Position in Dominion Energy (D) Raised by $61.38 Million as Stock Price Declined

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11700% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 12.63 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52M, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 2.84 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 856,383 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.76% or 577,243 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) reported 0.21% stake. Nexus Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 484,320 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates holds 0.32% or 32,556 shares in its portfolio. Amarillo National Bank accumulated 5,151 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustco Financial Bank Corporation N Y invested in 37,933 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 546,318 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.87% or 168,967 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 2.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 336,121 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97,948 shares to 852 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO) by 193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.