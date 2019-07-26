Summit Securities Group Increased Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) as Share Value Rose; Argi Investment Services Has Lowered Its Exelon Com (EXC) Holding as Share Value Rose

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 3190.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 7,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 10.00M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 28,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 47,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 8.87 million shares traded or 72.59% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) by 111 shares to 133 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 108,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (Call) (AMJ).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99 million for 18.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

