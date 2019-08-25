Summit Securities Group Increased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; Capital Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Dreyfus Strat Muni (LEO) by $314,300

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 33931.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 43,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Strat Muni Inc (LEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 44,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 320,145 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 275,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strat Muni Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.04M market cap company. It closed at $8.49 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock John Pfd Eqty Fd (HPI) by 24,335 shares to 8,862 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,775 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold LEO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.45 million shares or 15.16% less from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 29,430 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 17,490 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Raymond James & has 106,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robinson Capital Mngmt holds 1.38 million shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 129,101 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.17% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 31,313 shares. Sit Inv Associates Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 48,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 24,016 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Moreover, Essex Finance Services has 0.03% invested in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Creative Planning reported 12,413 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,500 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO).