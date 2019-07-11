Summit Securities Group Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Upped by $415,776 as Stock Rose; Centene (CNC) Holder Green Valley Investors Lifted Stake by $18.68 Million as Share Price Declined

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3704.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 3,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, up from 92 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 6.14M shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.95M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding holds 0.21% or 479,731 shares. Omers Administration holds 24,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Lc owns 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 42,166 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.22% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 19,968 were reported by Edgestream Prtnrs L P. Frontier Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 261,175 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 703,396 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 6,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0.09% or 607,828 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 606,514 shares. Investors invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Profund invested in 0.04% or 14,252 shares. Moreover, World Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management owns 4,772 shares. Portland Global Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Notis invested in 1.33% or 22,504 shares. D E Shaw And Comm Inc holds 0.13% or 821,834 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 509,922 shares. Bokf Na reported 261,836 shares. 33,508 are held by Cardinal Cap Management. Old National National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Llc owns 114,681 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 102,919 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt reported 10,357 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii accumulated 52,598 shares. Colonial Advsr reported 2.14% stake. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,150 shares. Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 5,640 shares in its portfolio.