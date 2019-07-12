Summit Securities Group Has Upped Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) Position by $17.79 Million; Rench Wealth Management Raised Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) by 1201.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, up from 316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 2.47M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 4.80M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 86,503 shares to 19,658 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Inc invested in 0.46% or 86,316 shares. 304.07M are owned by Vanguard Gp Incorporated. 32,425 are owned by Country Club Tru Co Na. Edgewood Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 28,480 shares. Botty Investors Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 33,388 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi has invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Southeast Asset Advisors holds 1.48% or 117,588 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc accumulated 0.36% or 71,581 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 65,000 shares. Sirios Management LP owns 882,115 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Wright Invsts Ser holds 21,357 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding has 758,611 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter.