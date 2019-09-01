Summit Securities Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) by $16.14 Million; Rogers Communications (RCI) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Decreased Position by $1.45 Million

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 92.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 9,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 784 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 27,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 114,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 381,429 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year's $0.93 per share. RCI's profit will be $528.06 million for 12.02 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,022 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 34,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).