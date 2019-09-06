Summit Securities Group Has Trimmed Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Holding by $435,000 as Valuation Rose; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Has Lowered by $302,750

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 13.94M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1,870 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $161.28. About 596,300 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $219.67 million for 20.68 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.67% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 62,823 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.1% or 253,962 shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). World Asset reported 0.07% stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diversified Tru Communications accumulated 1,790 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Advsr Lc stated it has 12,100 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.03% or 2,714 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al accumulated 2,850 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Davis R M invested in 0.51% or 78,153 shares. The Georgia-based Bowen Hanes & Com Inc has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). State Street invested in 4.99 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 86,366 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,010 shares to 10,513 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO) by 3,797 shares to 4,113 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.