Summit Securities Group Has Lifted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $448,980; Share Price Declined; As The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Valuation Rose, Dudley & Shanley Has Raised Its Stake

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 170.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 128,810 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 47,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 3448.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 5,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, up from 155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.72 million shares traded or 64.45% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) by 165,892 shares to 617,393 shares, valued at $28.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,102 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp..

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) by 152 shares to 240 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO) by 193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put).

