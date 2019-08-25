Summit Securities Group Has Lifted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $315,900 as Stock Price Declined; As Coca (KO) Share Value Rose, Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.93 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 63.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 63,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,001 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 99,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO)

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11700% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust reported 80,500 shares stake. 9.60 million were reported by Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Palladium Partners Ltd Company has 0.51% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 150,198 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 42,561 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 804,380 shares. Aimz Advsrs accumulated 29,136 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Company holds 0.45% or 21,279 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru holds 92,918 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Inv holds 0.61% or 29,784 shares. 7,060 are owned by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. Hsbc Holding Pcl accumulated 4.04M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. Gideon Cap Advsrs stated it has 11,354 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38,360 shares to 294,802 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 45,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At And T Inc (NYSE:T) by 226,196 shares to 64,944 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (Call) (NYSE:ETE) by 214,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability holds 1.05% or 34,125 shares. California-based Jacobs & Communication Ca has invested 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 496,799 were accumulated by First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc. John G Ullman & Incorporated invested in 24,100 shares or 0.24% of the stock. West Chester Cap Incorporated holds 6,644 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability invested in 53,881 shares or 0.42% of the stock. National Pension stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Family has invested 1.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Colonial Tru Advisors owns 148,364 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Cna holds 2.17% or 189,600 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability invested in 1.92% or 126,612 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited reported 9,790 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy & Associate reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legacy Prns Inc reported 105,789 shares. Ims Capital stated it has 9,114 shares.