Summit Securities Group Has Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish Alkermes plc (ALKS)

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 33931.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 43,771 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 43,900 shares with $2.85M value, up from 129 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.28. About 2.41 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 27.37% above currents $63.28 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Friday, March 15. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. BMO Capital Markets initiated Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $78 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of GILD in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.

The stock increased 3.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 124,119 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES – ALKS 5461 NDA FILING BASED ON RESULTS FROM A CLINICAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY PACKAGE; 16/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Alkermes’s depression drug is back on track after an FDA ‘misunderstanding’; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance For Review Of New Drug Application For ALKS 5461 For The Adjunctive Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder; 19/04/2018 – Alkermes to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – Alkermes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – Top 5 of the week: #1 In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 02/04/2018 – Alkermes: FDA Unable to Complete Substantive Review of Regulatory Package; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR REVIEW OF NDA FOR ALKS 5461; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 Loss $210M-Loss $240M; 16/04/2018 – Big $ALKS spike dwindles to an 8% gain– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy.