Summit Securities Group Has Increased Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $430,680; Amarillo National Bank Has Upped Position in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $564,774 as Stock Price Rose

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $108.8. About 638,951 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 60 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 4.63 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart Takes Control of India’s Flipkart in E-Commerce Gamble; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in talks about 10 bln stg merger – Sky News; 10/05/2018 – Walmart gears up for global deals spree; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WALMART’S Aa2 L-T & PRIME-1 SHORT-TERM RATINGS; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – NO TERMINATION FEE WOULD BE PAYABLE BY ANY PARTY IF SHARE ISSUANCE AGREEMENT OR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FLIPKART WERE TERMINATED; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO, OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES, SUBJECT TO SOME CONSULTATION RIGHTS OF BOARD, FOUNDER; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, FLIPKART WILL MAINTAIN DISTINCT BRANDS & OPERATING STRUCTURES; 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY) by 3,484 shares to 66,524 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,990 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 44,206 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 10,900 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,375 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lbmc Invest Limited Liability reported 5,499 shares. 165,392 are held by Barclays Public. Fil Ltd holds 396,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Argent Trust has invested 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cibc Mkts has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Rockland Trust stated it has 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mariner Limited Liability invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership holds 2,080 shares. 216 are owned by Kwmg Lc.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ATO: Bringing The Heat This Winter – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Square (SQ) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) by 152 shares to 240 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO) by 7,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spotlight on Walmart’s margins – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Walmart and Target Are Beating Amazon in Back-To-School Sales – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “El Paso Dominates the News, but the Trade War Truly Hurts Walmart Stock – Yahoo News” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon and Walmart Don’t Have the Edge on This Massive Opportunity – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.