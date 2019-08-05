Summit Securities Group Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $1.29 Million; HAL TRUST CL B BEARER SHARES (HALFF) SI Increased By 16.67%

HAL TRUST CL B BEARER SHARES (OTCMKTS:HALFF) had an increase of 16.67% in short interest. HALFF’s SI was 3,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.67% from 3,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 35 days are for HAL TRUST CL B BEARER SHARES (OTCMKTS:HALFF)’s short sellers to cover HALFF’s short positions. It closed at $156 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 16900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 3,380 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 3,400 shares with $1.30M value, up from 20 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $186.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $331.14. About 5.36M shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions

HAL Trust, through its subsidiaries, primarily owns and operates optical retail chains. The company has market cap of $13.13 billion. The firm also supplies timber products and building materials through 101 outlets; produces composite panels for fa??ade cladding, as well as office furniture; makes panels for various interior surfaces, as well as cryogenic equipment; makes and distributes personal protective equipment; and distributes liquefied natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it makes and sells orthopedic and other medical devices; operates a network of 33 specialized care centers and various fitting locations; publishes the Dutch financial newspaper, ??Het Financieele Dagblad??, as well as operates BNR Nieuwsradio, a radio station; provides on-line access to a data base with information on Dutch companies; and offers horticultural communication services and products to growers, garden centers, and retailers.

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 97,948 shares to 852 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) (NYSE:GSK) stake by 6,646 shares and now owns 54 shares. At And T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.