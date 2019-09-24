Summit Securities Group Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding; THL Credit (TCRD) Has 0.71 Sentiment

THL Credit Inc (TCRD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 17 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 24 reduced and sold equity positions in THL Credit Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 12.28 million shares, down from 12.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding THL Credit Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 14 Increased: 10 New Position: 7.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4214.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 19,048 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 19,500 shares with $3.86 million value, up from 452 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung

The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 68,059 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) has declined 16.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board

Analysts await THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.26 per share. TCRD’s profit will be $7.14 million for 7.35 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by THL Credit, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 1.48% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. for 886,403 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 2.81 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 338,199 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 103,315 shares.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $210.00 million. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,648 activity.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.48% above currents $218.72 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Citigroup. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $23500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by UBS. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wedbush.

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) stake by 8,400 shares to 400 valued at $858,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S And P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 1,030 shares and now owns 170 shares. Spdr S And P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.