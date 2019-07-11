Summit Securities Group Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Shorts at NWS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BE (NWSZF) Raised By 35.71%

NWS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BE (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) had an increase of 35.71% in short interest. NWSZF’s SI was 3,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 35.71% from 2,800 shares previously. It closed at $2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 65.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 9,079 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 4,700 shares with $278,000 value, down from 13,779 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 4.20 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,466 shares to 7,700 valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 10,022 shares and now owns 11,400 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.01B for 11.86 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.