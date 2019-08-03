Summit Securities Group Has Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Position as Shares Rose; Lau Associates Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Lifted by $324,700 as Share Price Rose

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 24/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GOLDMAN SACHS DIVESTS 16.6 PCT STAKES IN AKSA ENERJI AKSEN.IS – KAP; 17/04/2018 – Goldman profit up 27 pct as trading surges; 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Conference; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sees Gas and Power Rebound From 2017 Commodities Debacle; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS HOSTILE ACTIVITY IS UP MARKEDLY

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 61.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 105,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 66,096 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, down from 171,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65 million shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 25/04/2018 – BUZZ-General Electric: Shares dropping as Moody’s outlook sours; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Financial holds 36,000 shares. State Street has 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cetera Advisor Lc has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Becker Capital holds 133,840 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 125,982 shares. Commerce Bankshares holds 46,891 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1,405 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments accumulated 0.26% or 20,427 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has 63,214 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 4.05% or 270,050 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 219,570 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co invested in 1,169 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,192 shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14,561 shares to 6,387 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 2,496 shares to 2,538 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.05 million are owned by Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 726,813 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc holds 38,967 shares. Philadelphia Company has 92,441 shares. Bangor Comml Bank reported 22,539 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 63,757 shares stake. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cibc Comml Bank Usa accumulated 0.02% or 14,180 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 43.46M are held by Financial Bank Of America De. Invesco has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dimensional Fund LP has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Salem Counselors Inc has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 218,159 shares. 12,883 are held by Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 459,600 shares.

