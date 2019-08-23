Summit Securities Group Has Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $535,661; Stock Declined; Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Stock Price Declined While Windward Capital Management Company Has Raised by $578,708 Its Holding

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 65.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 9,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 13,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 1.17M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 368,542 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cordasco Net stated it has 3,504 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Citadel Lc invested in 726,043 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 174,378 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited owns 50,474 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability Com has 147,185 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And reported 0.04% stake. Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 356,800 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 2.15M shares stake. Third Avenue Limited invested in 8.52% or 4.30 million shares. King Luther Capital holds 0.01% or 30,638 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 78,664 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon joins State Attorneys General in enhanced effort to battle robocalls – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,850 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Call) by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.83% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 114 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,474 shares. 146,898 were reported by Community Bank Na. Charter Tru reported 98,453 shares. 5,136 were reported by Jnba Financial. Stoneridge Limited Liability Company has invested 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Plancorp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.4% or 18,075 shares. 98,418 are owned by Fulton Commercial Bank Na. Avalon Advsrs Llc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.09M shares. Greenleaf invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cumberland Partners Limited holds 0.04% or 6,007 shares. Citigroup reported 2.68M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 154,569 shares. Accredited Investors Inc stated it has 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).