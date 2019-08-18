Summit Securities Group Has Cut Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $535,661; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Carroll Financial Associates Has Lowered Stake by $356,454

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 65.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 9,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 13,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 1,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 104,356 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, down from 106,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,677 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Counsel Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 37,681 shares. Hartford invested in 1.11% or 656,350 shares. Altfest L J invested 0.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.34% or 59,296 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 191,785 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital has invested 0.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 90,576 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank. Montag A Assoc Inc reported 147,950 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Co holds 0.36% or 63,042 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tower Bridge Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 213,951 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd invested in 9,346 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Windward Ca holds 0.33% or 43,756 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marietta Invest Ptnrs Lc invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

