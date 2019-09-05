Summit Securities Group Has Cut By $1.64 Million Its Valero Energy New (Put) (VLO) Position; Employers Holdings (EIG)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (VLO) stake by 64.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 193 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 105 shares with $891,000 value, down from 298 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New (Put) now has $30.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 2.58 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 77 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 63 sold and reduced their positions in Employers Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 24.99 million shares, down from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Employers Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 47 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 34.26% above currents $74.78 stock price. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.92M for 10.81 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 6,422 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.2% or 134,654 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 655 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.69% stake. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 11.14M shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 350 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 71,834 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 179 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ballentine Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Loudon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.96% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 134,292 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bragg Finance Advisors has 37,778 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 2,375 shares to 2,400 valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Call) stake by 300 shares and now owns 400 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. for 239,964 shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 104,900 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.36% invested in the company for 131,181 shares. The New York-based Secor Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.22% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,992 shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 50,820 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) has declined 5.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF

Analysts await Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 46.94% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.98 per share. EIG’s profit will be $16.60M for 20.70 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Employers Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.22% negative EPS growth.