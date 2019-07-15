Summit Securities Group Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $331,840; Provise Management Group Maintains Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2728.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 4,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, up from 152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 11,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 84,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.09M shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Lc has invested 0.8% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 2,945 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 144,629 shares. Wellington Shields Lc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coastline Communication owns 31,019 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Primecap Company Ca has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 387,831 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.49M shares. Sit Inv Inc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hl Limited owns 1.68M shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 5.40 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or holds 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 5,950 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,420 shares to 4,295 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,175 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 3,410 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “McDonaldâ€™s Franchisees: Give Us the Bird – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “If You’re Not Long CVS Yet, You Should Be – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak has invested 1.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mitchell Inc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,270 shares. Baltimore, a Alabama-based fund reported 26,195 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 233,239 shares. California-based Willow Creek Wealth has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First City Capital accumulated 63,909 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.24% stake. Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca invested in 1.56% or 20,743 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 441,634 shares. Rbo Ltd Llc holds 155,928 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 16,841 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 0.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Psagot Inv House stated it has 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 505,086 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) by 413 shares to 120 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 86,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,658 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM).