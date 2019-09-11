Summit Securities Group Has Boosted By $1.76 Million Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Sentiment Is 0.78

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 12081.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 38,177 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 38,493 shares with $1.80M value, up from 316 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $232.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 5.17 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 631 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 805 sold and decreased their equity positions in Procter & Gamble Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.50 billion shares, down from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Procter & Gamble Co in top ten equity positions increased from 169 to 177 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 748 Increased: 506 New Position: 125.

Trian Fund Management L.P. holds 40.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company for 36.70 million shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 12.50 million shares or 30.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 25.92% invested in the company for 2.81 million shares. The Ohio-based Schulhoff & Co Inc has invested 14.88% in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 454,091 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.11B for 24.29 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $302.40 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 84.25 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 4.58 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030

Among 8 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $50 lowest target. $54.88’s average target is 0.66% above currents $54.52 stock price. Coca-Cola had 16 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating.