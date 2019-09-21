Summit Securities Group Decreased Its Position in Macys (Call) (M) by $18.02 Million as Valuation Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Boosted Position

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Call) (M) by 95.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, down from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 17.81M shares traded or 47.94% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC23; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s Launches Mobile Checkout, Expands VR Furniture Pilot — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 15,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 56,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.92M, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 02/05/2018 – The Courier-Mail: #BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica to close down after Facebook data breach controversy; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Officials Interviewed by Special Counsel; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits ‘mistakes’; 11/04/2018 – WXOW News 19: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 73 shares to 94 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.36 million for 96.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,898 shares to 88,433 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,849 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

