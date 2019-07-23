Summit Securities Group Continues to Hold Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM); Electron Capital Partners Has Boosted General Electric Co (GE) Position by $5.92 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.88B market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 69.34M shares traded or 33.62% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business; 21/05/2018 – Main Street: GE Is Reportedly Looking Into Lowering Its Dividend Again; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 77.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 76,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 98,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 11.84M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S And P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,020 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 232,400 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Amer Assets Inv Ltd holds 24,500 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 0.26% or 1.32 million shares. Aimz Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.34% or 59,719 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 215,063 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Atwood Palmer Incorporated reported 4,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Optimum Investment holds 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,233 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 33,179 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 8,772 shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 91,781 shares. Tradition Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc reported 3,933 shares. 8,141 were accumulated by Private Trust Na. The Florida-based Sabal Trust Co has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares to 209,022 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,279 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 49,407 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & Co has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 664,768 shares. John G Ullman And Inc holds 0.42% or 232,754 shares. Jacobs Com Ca holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 47,845 shares. 87,826 are held by Endurance Wealth Inc. Hikari Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 2.09M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com owns 749,884 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.86% or 929,216 shares. Farmers Bancorp has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 235,365 are owned by Ameritas Partners Incorporated. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 77,019 shares. 89.19 million were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability Corp. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cohen Capital Mgmt owns 49,055 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,045 shares.

