Summit Securities Group Continues to Hold Stake in Home Depot (HD); Girard Partners LTD Holds Stake in Bank Amer Com (BAC)

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 77,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 188,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, up from 110,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 20.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 250900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 50,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 50,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 20 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $228.45. About 1.10M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.28% or 127,983 shares. Fagan Assocs invested 2.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fca Tx has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Huber Mngmt holds 2.43% or 704,364 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 972,767 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 19,266 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.16% or 105,237 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 911,710 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt accumulated 3.47M shares or 1.2% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 28,644 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ipswich Inv accumulated 0.09% or 10,176 shares. Horrell Capital Inc accumulated 41,631 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership stated it has 17,357 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Etf by 62,489 shares to 31,255 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Shs by 1,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,873 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Towercrest Cap Management has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo stated it has 217,085 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ohio-based Victory has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,178 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,678 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Globeflex Lp accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc owns 59,192 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Green Square Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 1,979 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.21% or 11,702 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wendell David Associate reported 26,413 shares stake. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 512,378 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 9,605 were accumulated by Becker Mgmt Inc. 31,614 are owned by Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 3,087 shares to 3,340 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere And Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 1,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (Put).