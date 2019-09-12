Summit Securities Group Continues to Hold Position in Citigroup (C); Micron Technology (MU) Position Raised by Ws Management Lllp

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 218.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 20,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 12.10M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 371.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.63M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 15.86M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 3,087 shares to 3,340 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) by 127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (Put) (NYSE:WMT).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 72,644 shares to 508,731 shares, valued at $41.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,775 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

