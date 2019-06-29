Summit Securities Group Boosted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Increased By $604,372 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 11.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,348 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 42,346 shares with $5.92M value, up from 37,998 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $369.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79 million shares traded or 85.64% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 4900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 1,470 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 1,500 shares with $450,000 value, up from 30 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $102.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $363.54. About 1.37M shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Among 7 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, January 10. Vertical Research upgraded the shares of LMT in report on Thursday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, January 14. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. 750 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of stock or 6,647 shares. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Evans Michele A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fincl Group reported 1,653 shares. The Minnesota-based Cahill Fincl Inc has invested 0.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lafayette stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Keystone Planning reported 0.78% stake. Private Advsrs Inc invested in 1.47% or 16,168 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0.25% stake. Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Lc has invested 0.34% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Tealwood Asset Mgmt has 1.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Assetmark has 2,407 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 4,096 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Finemark Natl Bank And Trust holds 0.82% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 46,967 shares. 8,653 were reported by B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt. Asset Strategies accumulated 4,943 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 446 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (Call) stake by 860 shares to 503 valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Energy Transfer Lp (Put) (NYSE:ETE) stake by 214,812 shares and now owns 465 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 16 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $139 target in Wednesday, January 2 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inr Advisory Service Limited Liability Com owns 584 shares. Beddow Cap Management Inc invested in 55,017 shares or 4.22% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 43,933 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shapiro Management Ltd Liability Com owns 3,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Armstrong Henry H Assocs reported 483,981 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 12,282 shares. 3,545 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability. Tctc Hldg Llc stated it has 63,512 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5.95 million shares. 433,316 were reported by Bb&T Corp. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 5.10M shares. Central Securities accumulated 1.89% or 85,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,989 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 2.79% or 562,725 shares in its portfolio.

