Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

Both Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners LP 10 1.20 N/A 0.05 171.88 MPLX LP 33 4.03 N/A 2.30 13.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Summit Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP. MPLX LP has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream Partners LP. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Summit Midstream Partners LP’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of MPLX LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Summit Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners LP 0.00% -4.8% -1.5% MPLX LP 0.00% 27% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Summit Midstream Partners LP is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Competitively, MPLX LP’s beta is 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Summit Midstream Partners LP is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, MPLX LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Summit Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MPLX LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Summit Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners LP 2 0 0 1.00 MPLX LP 0 1 4 2.80

$9.33 is Summit Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.90%. Competitively MPLX LP has an average target price of $37.8, with potential upside of 16.27%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Summit Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than MPLX LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Summit Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 32%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Summit Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MPLX LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Midstream Partners LP -1.79% -14.33% -35.75% -44.74% -46.25% -17.91% MPLX LP 1.16% -3.68% -7.51% -5.59% -10.23% 3.63%

For the past year Summit Midstream Partners LP has -17.91% weaker performance while MPLX LP has 3.63% stronger performance.

Summary

MPLX LP beats Summit Midstream Partners LP on 9 of the 12 factors.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.