Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners LP 8 0.85 N/A -0.35 0.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.47 N/A 1.74 16.70

Demonstrates Summit Midstream Partners LP and Holly Energy Partners L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Summit Midstream Partners LP and Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners LP 0.00% -3% -0.9% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.6 shows that Summit Midstream Partners LP is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Summit Midstream Partners LP. Its rival Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Holly Energy Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners LP and Holly Energy Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners LP 2 0 0 1.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Summit Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $9.33, while its potential upside is 85.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Summit Midstream Partners LP and Holly Energy Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36% and 31.7%. Summit Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.1% are Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Midstream Partners LP 4.66% 6.94% -4.15% -41.12% -54.04% -21.79% Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96%

For the past year Summit Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend while Holly Energy Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.