Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners LP 9 0.90 N/A -0.35 0.00 Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.32 N/A 1.85 7.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Summit Midstream Partners LP and Green Plains Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners LP 0.00% -3% -0.9% Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7%

Volatility & Risk

Summit Midstream Partners LP has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Green Plains Partners LP on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Summit Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Green Plains Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Green Plains Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Summit Midstream Partners LP and Green Plains Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners LP 2 0 0 1.00 Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Summit Midstream Partners LP is $9.33, with potential upside of 75.05%. Meanwhile, Green Plains Partners LP’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential upside is 30.37%. The results provided earlier shows that Summit Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than Green Plains Partners LP, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summit Midstream Partners LP and Green Plains Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36% and 20.3%. 0.5% are Summit Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Green Plains Partners LP has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Midstream Partners LP 4.66% 6.94% -4.15% -41.12% -54.04% -21.79% Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48%

For the past year Summit Midstream Partners LP has -21.79% weaker performance while Green Plains Partners LP has 6.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Green Plains Partners LP beats on 8 of the 10 factors Summit Midstream Partners LP.