Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Both Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners LP 8 0.92 N/A -0.35 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 41 4.36 N/A 2.32 16.62

Table 1 demonstrates Summit Midstream Partners LP and EQM Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners LP 0.00% -3% -0.9% EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Summit Midstream Partners LP’s current beta is 1.6 and it happens to be 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EQM Midstream Partners LP on the other hand, has 0.94 beta which makes it 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Summit Midstream Partners LP are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor EQM Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. EQM Midstream Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Summit Midstream Partners LP and EQM Midstream Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00

Summit Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential is 137.66% at a $13 average price target. Competitively the average price target of EQM Midstream Partners LP is $39.5, which is potential 21.54% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Summit Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than EQM Midstream Partners LP, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Summit Midstream Partners LP and EQM Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 36% and 40.8% respectively. Summit Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 97.5% are EQM Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Midstream Partners LP 4.66% 6.94% -4.15% -41.12% -54.04% -21.79% EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Summit Midstream Partners LP

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP beats Summit Midstream Partners LP on 9 of the 10 factors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.