Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Touches $4.81 Low on Aug, 21; Industrial Services Of America (IDSA)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

The stock of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) reached all time low today, Aug, 21 and still has $4.47 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.81 share price. This indicates more downside for the $397.81M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.47 PT is reached, the company will be worth $27.85M less. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 185,546 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution

Industrial Services Of America Inc (IDSA) investors sentiment is 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 4 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 3 sold and decreased positions in Industrial Services Of America Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 247,950 shares, down from 369,727 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Industrial Services Of America Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in North America. The company has market cap of $397.81 million. The firm provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio. It operates in five unconventional resource basins, including the Appalachian Basin, which comprises the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio, and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia; the Williston Basin that consists the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; the Piceance Basin that comprises the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado and eastern Utah; and the DJ Basin, which includes the Niobrara shale formation in northeastern Colorado.

Among 2 analysts covering Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Summit Midstream Partners has $1300 highest and $6 lowest target. $9.33’s average target is 93.97% above currents $4.81 stock price. Summit Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Summit Midstream Partners, LP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,018 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) or 4,347 shares. Penbrook Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 24,800 shares. 484,891 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.13% stake. Mirae Asset Ltd reported 691,696 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Arrowstreet Partnership owns 352,439 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 93,683 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 277,282 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.03M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 162,777 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Jane Street Group Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 18,688 shares.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Industrial Services of America, Inc. for 78,000 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 5,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 33,468 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,157 shares.

