Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Shareholder West Family Investments Has Boosted Its Position by $1.35 Million; Fiera Capital Boosted Stake in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $307,712 as Market Valuation Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 134,817 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 2,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 8,166 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 5,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.24. About 1.29M shares traded or 32.47% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,640 shares to 66,939 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Maryland Qlt Mun Inc (NMY) by 94,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,317 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

