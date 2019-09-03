Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Share Price Declined While West Family Investments Has Boosted Stake by $1.35 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Boosted by $364,635 Its Holding

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8219. About 63,453 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,397 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 29,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.55. About 2.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Advisors owns 42,852 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) or 78,177 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 148,606 shares. West Family Invests owns 335,692 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 180 shares or 0% of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 83 are held by Captrust. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 10,028 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 6,100 shares. 352,439 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Lp.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6,424 shares to 113,945 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,231 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

