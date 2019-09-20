Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Reaches $5.50 After 9.00% Up Move; Donaldson Capital Management Trimmed Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Position

The stock of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 301,277 shares traded or 13.75% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax AnnouncementThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $454.02M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $6.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SMLP worth $40.86 million more.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 4,155 shares as Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 286,401 shares with $27.89M value, down from 290,556 last quarter. Medtronic Plc Shs now has $150.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 4.99M shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 4.43% above currents $111.2 stock price. Medtronic had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, August 21.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.73B for 21.72 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic teams up with Novo Nordisk in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Trust Communication reported 0.56% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fifth Third Bank has 523,578 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Lc has 0.15% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rech & Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 600 shares. Founders Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,436 shares. Cambridge Tru Company stated it has 1.46% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Opus Capital Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hilltop Inc stated it has 2,651 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 16,406 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Communication. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% stake. Telos Mngmt reported 71,439 shares. S&Co owns 198,970 shares. Argent Trust Company owns 37,676 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hyman Charles D invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,567 shares to 208,133 valued at $28.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) stake by 13,036 shares and now owns 183,437 shares. Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Summit Midstream Partners, LP shares while 18 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 24.87 million shares or 8.96% less from 27.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,561 are held by Citadel Advsrs. The Colorado-based Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Rafferty Asset Llc has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 75 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Company invested in 0% or 16,137 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 124,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management L P has 19,488 shares. Invesco holds 13.95M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,174 shares. First Tru Advisors L P invested in 0% or 100,218 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 54,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 61,944 shares.