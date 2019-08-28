Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Holding Maintained by West Family Investments Inc; Petrus Trust Company Lta Stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs (FRSH) Lowered by $799,730 as Stock Price Were Volatile

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (FRSH) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 159,946 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 360,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84M market cap company. It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FRSH News: 09/05/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRSH); 19/04/2018 – Papa Murphy’s: Fresh Take LLC to Operate 28 Stores; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 4Q Net $13.5M; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings Sees 2018 Domestic Same-Store Sales Growth Flat to Low Single Digits; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 25c; 13/03/2018 Papa Murphy’s Debuts New Company Website and Digital Ordering Platform; 19/04/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC FRSH.O – EXPECTS TO OPERATE AROUND 60 COMPANY-OWNED STORES BY END OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $30.7M; 14/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $0.79

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.92M market cap company. The stock increased 4.99% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 76,883 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Summit Midstream selects Crestwood’s Deneke as new President/CEO – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) CEO Leonard Mallett on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Earnings Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited stated it has 159,372 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Clearbridge Ltd Liability holds 753,610 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 158,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital reported 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 76,300 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Penbrook Limited Co reported 0.25% stake. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Capital Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Brookfield Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 3.11M shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh invested in 179,233 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Spectrum Mgmt Gp owns 1,018 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 25,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 10,754 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 38,150 shares.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $52.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares to 135,946 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FRSH shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 4.94 million shares or 48.25% less from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH). Bridgeway Cap Management reported 206,797 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 14,169 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt owns 20,350 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH). Tower Research Capital (Trc) owns 9,116 shares. Signia Mngmt Ltd holds 1.12M shares. Plante Moran Ltd reported 625 shares stake. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Main Street Rech accumulated 0.02% or 14,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 26,496 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon owns 10,073 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 22,892 are owned by Northern Corp.