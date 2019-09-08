Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Comparing side by side

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream Partners LP 8 0.81 N/A -0.35 0.00 Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 20 8.21 N/A 1.78 12.15

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Summit Midstream Partners LP and Shell Midstream Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Summit Midstream Partners LP and Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream Partners LP 0.00% -3% -0.9% Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 12.2% 20.9%

Volatility & Risk

Summit Midstream Partners LP is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. In other hand, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Summit Midstream Partners LP are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Summit Midstream Partners LP and Shell Midstream Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream Partners LP 2 0 0 1.00 Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Summit Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $9.33, while its potential upside is 84.39%. Competitively the consensus price target of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is $22, which is potential 15.18% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Summit Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than Shell Midstream Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Summit Midstream Partners LP and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36% and 55.9%. Summit Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 44.72% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Midstream Partners LP 4.66% 6.94% -4.15% -41.12% -54.04% -21.79% Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.05% 4.15% 6.51% 4.45% -6.25% 31.57%

For the past year Summit Midstream Partners LP has -21.79% weaker performance while Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has 31.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. beats Summit Midstream Partners LP on 8 of the 9 factors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana; and Mars pipeline system originating approximately 95 miles offshore in the deepwater Mississippi Canyon and in salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The companyÂ’s refined products pipeline systems consist of 158-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; and approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.